Meridian 98 Launches Fall/Winter Menu

The cooler months lead to new cravings! Chef Patrick Newman of Meridian 98 came by Studio 512 to tell us about a new menu item he crafted for burger lovers for their fall/winter lineup: an antelope burger with carmelized bacon and torched brie cheese!
Antelope Burger
1 lbs ground antelope
¼ cp of minced onion
1 tbls minced garlic
1 tbls ground chili powder
1 tbls Worchestire sauce
1 tbls olive oil
1 whole raw egg
Salt and pepper to taste
1 loaf of HEB Asiago Sourdough Bread
Brie Cheese
Butter Lettuce
Heirloom Tomatoes
Candied Bacon
You can feed your cravings by visiting Meridian 98, located inside Sonesta Bee Cave Austin Hotel. Learn about all their menu items by visiting www.Sonesta.com.