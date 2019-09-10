Lazy?! Or Brilliant Microwaved Meals? Celebrate National TV Dinner Day!

Here are some interesting tidbits from www.mentalfloss.com about one of America’s most popular meal of convenience:
- America’s first TV dinner hit the market in 1954, and it was modeled after a Thanksgiving feast. The meal sold for 98 cents and consisted of turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, and buttered peas.
- In the 60s, the popularity of TV dinners brought two major changes to the concept. In 1960, dessert cobbler made its debut into TV Dinner. In 1969, creators of the first TV Dinner, C.A. Swanson & Sons, decided to expand it’s options to food lovers by creating a Swanson breakfast meal.
- In 1973, food companies decided to give hungry folks more bang for their buck. Hungry Man and Man Pleaser dinners were created to give bigger meal portions.
- Since 1987, the TV Dinner tray has made its mark in a collection of pop-culture artifacts in the National Museum of American History.
- When TV meals were first introduced, they were a huge hit. Approximately 10 million of the first TV dinners were were sold in 1954. But since 2008, frozen meal sales have been in decline for almost 60 years.