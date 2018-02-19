Skip to content
KXAN
Austin/Mabry
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Texas Politics
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Four people rescued from overturned boat on Lake Travis
Top Stories
Round Top celebrates Independence Day with 169th consecutive parade in tradition dating back prior to Civil War
Trump asks Americans to ‘stay true to our cause’
Adorable video shows therapy dog Fourth of July parade at St. David’s Children’s Hospital
Central Texas shelters prepare to comfort dogs spooked by Fourth of July fireworks
Weather
Forecast
Alerts
Allergy
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Weather Diary
Search Weather Diary
Webcams
Traffic
Low Water Crossings
Investigations
Podcasts
Bargaining the Badge
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Report It
Sports
More Than the Score
Texas Longhorns
High School Sports
Cowboys
Astros
Studio 512
Simple Health
About Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for us
TV Schedule
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Fireworks light up the Austin sky on this 4th of July! Happy Independence Day!
Fresh Food From the Farm to Your Table
Food
by:
Michael McCubbin
Posted:
Feb 19, 2018 / 04:38 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2019 / 11:21 AM CDT
For more information go to
https://www.farmhousedelivery.com
.
Top Stories
Four people rescued from overturned boat on Lake Travis
July bird forecast
Round Top celebrates Independence Day with 169th consecutive parade in tradition dating back prior to Civil War
Trump asks Americans to ‘stay true to our cause’
Central Texas shelters prepare to comfort dogs spooked by Fourth of July fireworks
Hays County promises fix to broken recently-installed road dots meant to slow down drivers
6.4 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
Hundreds rally at Texas Capitol, call out treatment of migrant children at detention centers
Gallup poll: American pride slumps because of politics and healthcare
Woman who provided gun used in Round Rock robbery sentenced
More Top Stories
Trending Stories
July bird forecast
TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
Round Top celebrates Independence Day with 169th consecutive parade in tradition dating back prior to Civil War
Trump asks Americans to ‘stay true to our cause’
Adorable video shows therapy dog Fourth of July parade at St. David’s Children’s Hospital
Don't Miss
Did Texas accidentally decriminalize small amounts of pot?
Biohazard! APD looking into better cleaning techniques for soiled police uniforms
Is Austin really the worst city when it comes to ghosting?
Flesh-eating bacteria turns family vacation into tragedy
Staying cool this summer could cost more if your A/C unit is older