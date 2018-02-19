Fresh Food From the Farm to Your Table

Chef Ted from Banger's Sausage House and Beer Garden recently took us behind the scenes of their new smokehouse. In addition to their house made sausages Banger's now serves up fresh smoked meats daily from 1pm.

If you've never been to Banger's you can expect everything from homemade sausage, craft beer, pig roasts, beef jerky, pickled vegetables, Sunday brunch, and all forms of Americana & country music.