Central Texans Get Your Ceviche Fix At Yuyo

Food
Posted: / Updated:

Ceviche is the national dish of Peru and if you’re looking for that authentic taste but maybe don’t want to pay for the flight then your in luck! Chef Maribel Rivero of Yuyo Peruano stopped by this morning to show us how to make their Don Carlos Ceviche. The ingredients for this are:

  • Striped bass
  • Shrimp, octopus
  • Leche de tigre
  • Lime juice
  • Cilantro
  • Red onions
  • Rocotto sauce
  • Avocado
  • Microcilantro
    -Cancha

If you want to experience this ceviche and more by Chef Maribel Rivero you can visit them at their location off Manor Rd. For more information visit them online at www.YuyoAustin.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Megan Pinchback

Trending Stories

Don't Miss