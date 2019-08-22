August: Too Soon For Pumpkin Spice?

It’s the third full week in August…and our crew is drinking — wait for it — pumpkin spice lattes!

We stopped by Dunkin’ Donuts and picked up their new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, and some Apple Cider Munchkins! The rollout is almost a week earlier than it was in 2018.

Starbucks is releasing their famed Pumpkin Spice Latte next week, on August 27th. Starbucks

And don’t worry — we already have reminders set to order SPAM’s pumpkin-flavored meat when it’s released in late September. We have to try it, right? Spam

What do you think: is it too early to have pumpkin-spice-flavored treats?

