Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock, Texas has announced its Inaugural Food & Wine Festival. This culinary celebration will take place on Sunday, Nov. 20, and will feature fare from Kalahari’s signature restaurants as well as tastings from over 40 of Texas’ best wineries, distilleries, and craft breweries.

The festival will also feature live music throughout the resort and a special appearance and special tasting from Texas’ own Michelin Star Chef and Top Chef Alum John Tesar.

Brandon Wise, the assistant general manager at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock and lead organizer of the event, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

“The owners and founders of Kalahari Resorts, the Nelson Family, have a true love, passion and

commitment to culinary excellence in all four of their resorts,” Wise said.

“The Food & Wine Festival further demonstrates that we take food seriously and opens

up the opportunity to taste all we have to offer to the people in the Austin metro [area].”

Tickets to the Food & Wine Festival are $75 per person and include a “tasting passport” good for

cuisine at Kalahari’s signature restaurants, beverages from over 40 of Texas’ best wineries,

distilleries, and craft breweries, live music throughout the resort and a souvenir wine glass. Guests must be over 21 years of age to attend the event.

“Everyone will enjoy this festival, from those with the most discerning palate to folks simply looking for a fun day out,” Wise continued. “Guests will enjoy everything from handmade

burgers at B-Lux to premium steaks at Double Cut and pastries at Last Bite.”

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is located at 3001 Kalahari Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78665, and is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. To buy tickets and see a full list of Kalahari’s signature restaurants and vendor list, go to KalahariResorts.com/Texas.

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.