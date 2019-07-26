Food Truck Friday: Dolce Bacio

Find a little taste of Italy down in East Austin with Dolce Bacio!

Dolce Bacio is Austin’s first ever food truck Italian gelateria. Their menu includes extensive vegan and gluten free options, and are all made with fresh local ingredients. Choose from one of ten flavor scoops, or one of their signature Italian sweets, like affogato, tiramisu, and cannolos. They even have a gelato taco!

You can find thair 25 foot trailer parked at 2207 East Cesar Chavez Street in Austin.

Learn more about their gelato and other desserts at www.dolcebacio.com.