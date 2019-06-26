Food Truck Friday: Casita Boriqua

If you’re looking for a new food truck haunt, you’ve come to the right spot. We checked out the authentic Puerto Rican food from Casita Boriqua and we were not dissapointed!

This hidden gem is located on East Cesar Chavez Street. While their menu may be small, it is packed with flavor. They have classic Empanadas and Tostones (fried plantains) for appetizers. Their entrees and sandwiches heavily feature pork, but they also have yummy chicken and steak options.

Here are their business hours:

Mon: Closed

Tue: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wed: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thu: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Fri: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sat: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sun: Closed

You can visit their truck at 2207 East Cesar Chavez Street, or order online for delivery by Favor.

For more information, check them out online at www.casita-boriqua.business.site.