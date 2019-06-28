Food Truck Friday: Andrea’s Eats

Andrea’s Eats is a food truck that features custom catering and upscale Mexican street food at their location on Cashew Lane in Cedar Park.

Andrea was born and raised right here in Austin, and was introduced to the culinary scene at an early age, because her family owned restaurants. She built up her catering career while saving money to open her food truck. She collaborated with Cruising Kitchens in San Antonio for a custom build, and now she’s cranking out loads of delicious eats for customers!

Her food truck and catering business is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner services. Some of her specialities include Flautas, Quesadillas, Dre’s Queso Poblano Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Mexican Egg Rolls, Carnitas, Pork Green Chili and Picadillo.

To learn more about having Andrea cater your next event, go to www.andreaseats.com.