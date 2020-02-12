Wow Your Valentine With Simple Tips From Chef Adrian Perez

Want to WOW your Valentine this weekend? Chef Adrian Perez from Complete Eats joined us to share some simple Chef secrets to preparing the perfect meal! We also learned how to turn your average table into something extra special. If you want to try out Chef Adrian’s Valentine’s Day meal take a look at the recipes below.
Lobster Tails:
8 oz Lobster Tail, 2 tails
3 tbsp Butter, melted
1 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Garlic Powder
1 tsp Paprika
1 tsp Fresh Parsley, chopped
1 tsp Lemon Juice
2 Lemon Wedges
Red Wine Reduction:
1/2 cup Celery, roughly chopped
1/2 cup Carrots, roughly chopped
1 cup Yellow Onion, roughly chopped
2 sticks Unsalted Butter
1 tbsp Peppercorns
1 tsp Sea Salt
4 cloves Garlic with skin, smashed open
1 tbsp Tomato Paste
1 sprig Rosemary
1 sprig Thyme
3 Sage Leaves
2 cups Beef Broth or 1 Bouillon Cube
1 bottle Dry Red Wine
1/2 cup Grape Jelly
3 tbsp Ketchup
Ribeye Steak:
16 oz Prime Ribeye Steak
1 tsp Olive or Canola Oil
1/2 tsp Coarse Kosher Salt
1/4 tsp Black Pepper, fresh cracked
3-4 sprigs Thyme
2 Garlic Cloves, partially crushed
4 tbsp Butter
For more information or to book Chef Adrian for an upcoming event go to CompleteEats.com