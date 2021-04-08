Tso Chinese Delivery + Via 313 Team Up to Raise Money for Austin Asian Community Health Initiative

In the face of ongoing violence against Asian Americans around the country, Tso Chinese Delivery and Via 313, have partnered to provide support to the Austin-area Asian community. The local restaurants have collaborated on a special Crab Rangoon Pizza, and will donate $1 from its sales during April 5th-May 2nd, 2021 to Austin Asian Community Health Initiative (AACHI), a non-profit with the mission is to improve the health and well-being of Asians in Central Texas.

The Crab Rangoon Pizza ($20) is Via 313’s signature Detroit-style pizza topped with Tso’s famous real blue crab rangoon stuffing made with real Philadelphia cream cheese, wonton crispies, scallions, and Tso’s special sweet chili sauce. A gluten-free option, without the wonton crispies, on gluten-free dough is available for an additional $3. The pizza will only be available on small-sized pizzas at Via 313’s three brick and mortar locations and quantities daily will be limited. Orders can be placed online, via phone, or in person, and can be enjoyed for dine-in or takeout starting April 5th.

In addition, from April 5th-May 2nd, Via 313 will be donating $1 from every special cocktail – a Royal Mai Tai made with dark rum, light rum, royal combier, lime, and orgeat – and all ranch dressing sales to benefit AACHI.

“Via 313 is extremely excited and honored to partner with Tso Chinese Delivery to bring a special pizza that not only tastes delicious, but helps build awareness and raises money for a great cause,” said Via 313 co-owner, Brandon Hunt.

Tso Chinese Delivery has long supported the advocacy for fair treatment of minority groups and have been longtime supporters of AACHI. The business donated $5,000 in meals to the non-profit in December 2020 as part of their #TsoGiving holiday initiative. Choe is also a member of AACHI’s board.

“As an Asian-American owned business, the founders at Tso Chinese Delivery are saddened by the spike in Anti-Asian sentiment, and support the #StopAsianHate movement. The increased violence against Asian-Americans perpetuated by political rhetoric is at best, abhorrent, said Tso Chinese Delivery’s CEO, Min Choe. “We are deeply thankful to Brandon Hunt of Via 313 and to AACHI for their partnerships and hope to continue to raise awareness not just for Asian-Americans, but for all minorities and the underserved.”

Donations from this collaboration will help fund AACHI’s community health workers who help marginalized Asian communities access health care and other necessary resources like mental health support, health care coverage, housing, and utilities

“This amazing support ensures everyone in the Asian community impacted by anti-Asian racism, regardless of their language, financial situation, status, or ability, has access to health and mental health resources,” said Haily Easley, Executive Director of AACHI. “We are so grateful for this partnership that allows us to assist even more people in the AAPI community in the Austin area.”