Treat Your Valentine To Cuisine Fit For A Queen From Mumtaz Market

Sidney Roberts of Mumtaz Market joined Steph and Rosie to share how you can treat your Valentine to cuisine fit for a queen! Mumtaz Market is known as the “grown-up sister” to Austin favorite, G’Raj Mahal.

What is Mumtaz Market?

  • An evolution of a concept many people in Austin may be familiar with, G’Raj Mahal, Mumtaz is a little like the grown-up sister restaurant
  • The name comes from Mumtaz, the queen who inspired the building of the Taj Mahal
  • The menu blends scratch comfort cooking with familiar South Asian flavors and fine dining techniques that highlight the best of the ingredients. 

About The Menus

  • You can find traditional curries, shareable starters and composed entrees like rack of lamb or one of my favorite dishes, pork rechaad. They also have a full bar menu and great lineup of cocktails. 
  • It’s a great option for date night/dinner, happy hour/late night, and fun weekend brunch with plenty of indoor dining as well as two outdoor patios. 

Valentine’s Day Special

  • Mumtaz is offering a package for two that also includes a special morning-after treat (Mumtaz mocha pancakes with maple butter & spiced sugar). The meal features a choice of Filet mignon or lamb loin, pomme purée with fig Demi-glacé & honey-chili rainbow carrots, and black & white chocolate pot de crème. You also have the option to add on a bottle of cava rose.
  • You can either cook the meal at home (a little evening entertainment) or have it delivered ready to eat!

For more information or to place an order go to MumtazMarketAtx.com

