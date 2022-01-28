Treat Your Valentine To Cuisine Fit For A Queen From Mumtaz Market

Sidney Roberts of Mumtaz Market joined Steph and Rosie to share how you can treat your Valentine to cuisine fit for a queen! Mumtaz Market is known as the “grown-up sister” to Austin favorite, G’Raj Mahal.
What is Mumtaz Market?
- An evolution of a concept many people in Austin may be familiar with, G’Raj Mahal, Mumtaz is a little like the grown-up sister restaurant
- The name comes from Mumtaz, the queen who inspired the building of the Taj Mahal
- The menu blends scratch comfort cooking with familiar South Asian flavors and fine dining techniques that highlight the best of the ingredients.
About The Menus
- You can find traditional curries, shareable starters and composed entrees like rack of lamb or one of my favorite dishes, pork rechaad. They also have a full bar menu and great lineup of cocktails.
- It’s a great option for date night/dinner, happy hour/late night, and fun weekend brunch with plenty of indoor dining as well as two outdoor patios.
Valentine’s Day Special
- Mumtaz is offering a package for two that also includes a special morning-after treat (Mumtaz mocha pancakes with maple butter & spiced sugar). The meal features a choice of Filet mignon or lamb loin, pomme purée with fig Demi-glacé & honey-chili rainbow carrots, and black & white chocolate pot de crème. You also have the option to add on a bottle of cava rose.
- You can either cook the meal at home (a little evening entertainment) or have it delivered ready to eat!
For more information or to place an order go to MumtazMarketAtx.com