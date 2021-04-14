Spring Sips With Fall Creek Vineyards Founder, Susan Auler

Spring is upon us and it’s time to sip fresh, light wine outdoors! Susan Auler of Fall Creek Vineyards joined Steph to share some of her top picks for spring!

Fall Creek Vineyards Lescalo Chenin Blanc – If ever there were a wine that was perfect for Spring sipping, it is Lescalo. Fall Creek Vineyards produces this lively wine with lower alcohol, and fewer calories as a toast to “Haute Sante” (high health). Lescalo has a nose that is fresh and clean with subtle floral notes and engaging acidity, and wet-rocks-on-the-palate sensation from start to finish.

Fall Creek Vineyards Grenache Rosé – Rosé is synonymous with Spring. Fall Creek Vineyards is just about to release its 2020 vintage of its outstanding Rosé made with Grenache grapes grown in the Salt Lick Vineyard in Driftwood, Texas. Winemaker, Sergio Cuadra, thinks this is the best rosé he has ever made. Cheers!

Fall Creek Vineyards Pinot Noir – this is a classic style Pinot. It is a light bodied wine that is perfect to sip on the patio during the beautiful spring weather, or to pair with an elegant picnic by the lake. It has fresh raspberry aromas with lively acidity carrying cherry and raspberry flavors followed by an intriguing burnt cream finish.

