Play This Wine Trivia Game With Randy Hester from C.L. Butaud

We’re starting out this Wine Wednesday with a glass in hand and a happy heart because every hour is “Happy Hour” with our guest, Randy Hester, winemaker and owner of C.L. Butaud. Randy wanted to test Stephanie’s wine expertise with a true/false game and you can play along too! Just highlight the space under the questions for the answers.

Women are better wine tasters than men.

TRUE

The sweetness of wine is reduced when you chill it.

FALS

Is Oenophobia the fear of wine.

TRUE – Oeno comes from the Greek word for wine, of or relating to wine.

Outtaphobia – the fear of running out of wine.

FALSE

At a wine-tasting event it is acceptable to spit wine out.

FALSE

The average age of a French oak tree harvested for use in creating wine barrels is 50 years.

FALSE -It is actually closer to 170 years.

It takes about 1,200 grapes to make a bottle of wine.

TRUE

There are 295 glasses of wine in a barrel.

FALSE – There are 295 bottles, or about 1,180 glasses.

Before wine came to town, the town of Napa was best known for its state mental hospital.

TRUE

In Italy there is a free, public wine fountain. At Dora Sarchese in Abruzzo

TRUE

In Spain there is a free, public wine fountain. At Bodegas Irache in Navarra

TRUE

There are wine flavored Kit Kats in Japan

TRUE

The idea of “Drinking to one’s health” started in Greece as a toast led by the host to prove that he wasn’t poisoning them.

TRUE

