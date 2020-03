As Texans we’re known for our Barbecue and brisket but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a bunch of great new restaurants opening all over Texas. Patricia Sharpe from Texas Monthly joined us this morning to share with us the top five picks across the Lone Star State.

Texas Monthly’s March Issue includes the full list of 10 Best New Restaurants all over the Lone Star State. It’s available now on newsstands or check out their top 10 list online.