Coffee For A Good Cause With NowCoffee

As parents of two children, we have personally been affected by bullying. Our son who has autism and sensory processing disorder has been a target of bullies. After countless incidents we have felt helpless and overwhelmed by this problem. After further research, we realized this is a much bigger problem than expected. Approximately 1 in 5 children are bullied by the time they reach the age of 18.

Our mission is more than just being a successful coffee company but also a company that positively impacts the lives of our children. We decided to combine our love for coffee with two causes near and dear to our hearts: mental health awareness education and anti-bullying curriculum for children in schools.

Bullying can take on many forms, and the negative effects can be life-changing or ending for a child or young adult. Our mission as a company is to make all schools a safe place for children with a zero tolerance for bullying. It’s a complex problem, but the first step is to start educating our kids at an early age about bullying and mental health.

Anti-bullying education helps children better understand what to do if they are ever in a situation involving a bully (either as a victim or bystander). Our hope with mental health awareness education is for children to be more comfortable reaching out if they feel depressed and to know the warning signs of others at risk. By openly talking about mental health, we break down the stigma of a taboo topic. A portion of profits from each product sold will go towards mental health awareness education and anti-bullying curriculum for children in public schools.

We are so grateful for your support

-the randall family-

For more information visit NowCoffee.com.

