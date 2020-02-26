Central Texans Get Your Ceviche Fix At Yuyo

Inflammation is designed to be a good thing. It’s part of the body’s natural stress and healing response. It’s meant to come in, do it’s healing thing and go away, like when you twist your ankle - it swells, then eventually goes down and it’s back to normal. What we’re talking about here is the kind of low grade, on-going inflammation (think, like a slow cooker) that can smolder below the surface and contributes to all sorts of ailments from allergies, arthritis and anxiety, to brain fog, fatigue, pain and eventually chronic disease.

Certified Holistic Health Coach, Megan Adams Brown tells us, “what we eat and drink can either help put the fire out, or fan the flames. We have a lot more control over it than you might think.” Megan experienced the healing powers of eating anti-inflammatory more than a decade ago after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. “I don’t recommend going about it the way I did at first,” she says “It was all no this. cut that. avoid this. I remember feeling like ‘what’s left to eat?!”