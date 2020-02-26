Central Texans Get Your Ceviche Fix At Yuyo

Ceviche is the national dish of Peru and if you’re looking for that authentic taste but maybe don’t want to pay for the flight then your in luck! Chef Maribel Rivero of Yuyo Peruano stopped by this morning to show us how to make their Don Carlos Ceviche. The ingredients for this are:
- Striped bass
- Shrimp, octopus
- Leche de tigre
- Lime juice
- Cilantro
- Red onions
- Rocotto sauce
- Avocado
- Microcilantro
-Cancha
If you want to experience this ceviche and more by Chef Maribel Rivero you can visit them at their location off Manor Rd. For more information visit them online at www.YuyoAustin.com.