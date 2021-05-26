Celebrating National Burger Day: Try The Double Stack Comeback At Hopdoddy Burger Bar

In honor of National Burger Day on May 28th, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is celebrating with their June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger is stacked sky high with Hopdoddy-quality ingredients including two Certified Piedmontese burger patties (verified all-natural, hormone-free, steroid-free, antibiotic-free and never frozen), cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a fluffy sesame seed bun.

Hopdoddy’s Burgers of the Month are a rotating selection of crave-worthy burger creations that keep your taste buds guessing! Upcoming summer burgers include: The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger and The Ultimate, an umami creation. Make sure you order their signature Truffle Fries and a Roadie — a half-gallon bag of frozen margarita — too! Find the Hopdoddy location nearest you at Hopdoddy.com.