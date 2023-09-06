Prepare your palate! Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is hosting their second annual Food and (Not Just) Wine Festival on Sunday, September 24th in Round Rock. Studio 512 visited Assistant General Manager Brandon Wise at Sortino’s Italian Kitchen to talk more about the event.

Tell us a bit about what this year’s Food and (Not Just) Wine Festival has in store.

“This year’s Food and (Not Just) Wine Festival is being taken to all new heights with an expanded menu, more locally-sourced wine, beer and artisanal spirits to enjoy and luxury circus-themed entertainment that is sure to amaze.

“Attendees can expect a world of cuisines to explore, chef demonstrations from Kalahari’s top culinary experts, and entertainment throughout the grounds to enjoy.

“While they explore our many dining options and vendor experiences, guests can also enjoy the live entertainment spread across the resort. We’ll have stilt walkers, fire throwers, magicians, acrobats, music and much more! There will be endless wonders to discover.”

What cuisine will guests be able to enjoy at the event?

“Participants can explore curated global cuisine from over a dozen dining options found on-site at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. Guests will be able to explore the resort to discover chef demonstrations at our signature restaurants paired with live music.

“With world-class culinary talent right in-house, we’re able to customize dining options specific to any event. As such, we’re excited to showcase this with new culinary surprises and house favorites during the Food & (Not Just) Wine Festival.”

What ticket levels are available?

“All attendees will gain access to tour all booths on site, as well as receive a commemorative wine glass to mark the occasion. Those looking for a more exclusive and immersive experience can upgrade to VIP status for access to an exclusive brunch with Kalahari chefs, priority seating for cooking demos, behind the scenes kitchen tours, a dedicated lounge, and so much more.”

How long will the event be running?

“The Food and (Not Just) Wine Festival in Round Rock, Texas will run one day only on Sunday, September 24th, 2023.

“Those upgrading to VIP status can enjoy our all-new ‘Meet the Chef’ brunch where they have the opportunity to sit down and dish one-on-one with Kalahari chefs. VIPs will also have access to a premium lounge during the event, and early event access.

“Early event access will begin at 11 a.m. for VIP ticket holders, while general admission runs from noon-4 p.m.

“All guests are then invited to stay for this year’s After Party until 6 p.m. located at Amatuli. There they can enjoy live entertainment to keep the fun rolling into the early evening.”

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.