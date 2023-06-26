Amanda Bucci is the author of the new book, Followed: The Content Creator’s Guide to Being Seen, Facing Judgement, and Building an Authentic Personal Brand.

Amanda is a life and business coach, content creator of 10+ years (over 25 million views on YouTube, 450k+ followers on Instagram) and host of the Bucci Radio Podcast (8 million+ downloads).

Amanda says that she hopes that Followed will spark a larger conversation around supporting Content Creators across the globe in developing the inner strength to own their gifts and create the content they’re called to share – especially in the face of pressure, judgment, and expectations.

As both a life coach and a long-time influencer, Amanda has not only directly supported hundreds of clients in the realms of fitness, business, and relationships, but she’s also allowed her audience of thousands to witness her evolution as a person. Whether it was bodybuilding competitions, building a 7-figure business, coaching hundreds of leaders and entrepreneurs, starting a polyamorous relationship, getting married, or going through a spiritual awakening— Amanda’s audience has watched the story of a woman unfold at various stages of life.

Learn more about the coaching and classes Amanda offers at AmandaBucci.com.