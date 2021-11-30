‘Follow The Star’ Returns To Live In-Person Production This Year At Good Shepherd Lutheran On December 2-4

Last year, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church shut its live production of “Follow The Star” down and aired it on television because the congregation felt it was more important than ever to connect with the meaning of Christmas.

This year is no different as Good Shepherd Lutheran once again brings “Follow The Star” to central Texas on December 2, 3, and 4 — a return to live in-person productions.

Pastor Steven Headley and Renee Meredith, producer of “Follow The Star,” joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Pastor Headley and Meredith each discussed what “Follow The Star” is about and why their church includes the crucifixion scene during the Christmas season. They also shared why “Follow The Star” is an important must-see live, outdoor Christmas production, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how it is a service project, helping Hill Country Community Ministries. All those who attend the free production may bring non-perishable food items to donate.

Learn more about the program and how to see it at FollowTheStar.com or find more information about Good Shepherd Lutheran at GSTX.com.

