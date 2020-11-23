Follow The Star Event – Not Your Typical Christmas Story At Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Why are you choosing not to do the production “live,” but instead using digital platforms instead?

Not only do we believe we need to keep the thousands of attendees safe, but we need to do the same for our 300 people cast and crew. Going “viral” through television and social media isn’t only safe, it’s a great way to reach an audience larger than ever before. But most importantly … we believe people need to know the story of the life of Jesus Christ.

What do you charge for people to see this production?

We don’t charge anything. We do ask for people to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary gift for our local food and clothing ministry: HCCM. Because we will not be able to collect gifts from the community this year, our congregation is gifting them w $5,000 this year to continue their care for the needs of families in our community.

Why have the crucifixion scene during Christmas?

The crucifixion scene is what makes Follow The Star a unique production during the Christmas season. All other productions choose to ignore the death of Jesus during this season, claiming it’s too graphic. We include this scene because we believe people need to know “the rest of the story.” That cute little baby in the manger grew up to be that man in rags on the cross … Who died for our sins.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located in Cedar Park. They are dedicated to the mission and ministry of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Follow The Star Virtual Event is happening from December 5th- 6th. Watch it on KXAN December 5th at 5pm, KNVA December 5th at 9:30pm or KBVO December 6th at 6pm. To learn more about Follow The Star visit their website for more details.

Sponsored by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.