Focusing On Heart Health During The Pandemic

Dr. Peter Moteleone sat down with Rosie this morning to talk about how it’s important to stay vigilant and informed about heart health even during this pandemic.

Lets talk about why it’s important to not delay healthcare.

The world has never dealt with a pandemic on this scale and it’s taken our complete attention. It’s important to reflect that our other problems have not gone away. Cardiovascular disease has been one of the largest killers of Americans and people across the world for a very long time. That fact has not changed just because COVID showed up. Cardiovascular disease has had a dramatic impact on our country and community. Every 42 seconds someone in the US has a heart attack.

What impact has delayed care had in Central Texas?

There’s a lot of chronic conditions like high blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels that can increase your risk of heart attacks and strokes. If you aren’t thoughtful about treating those conditions, we’re going to see an avalanche of people who are dealing with these issues.

The American Heart Association has lots of resources on how to stay healthy during the pandemic. Make sure you check out Heart.org for more information.

