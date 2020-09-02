Flu Shots & Immunization Services With H-E-B

Cold and flu season is just around the corner and today Steph spoke with Brian Fagan of H-E-B about the variety of immunizations that are offered at H-E-B.

You’re already offering the flu shot at H-E-B right?

Flu shots are now available at H-E-B pharmacy. We have both the senior shot for folks 65 years and older as well as the regular flu shot and we accept walk ins.

What vaccinations do you offer at H-E-B?

We offer the shingles vaccination, pneumonia, hepatitis, meningitis, HPV and the tetanus shot. Our most popular vaccinations are shingles which is for folks 50 years or older. The pneumonia vaccination is for people 65 years or older or people who have diabetes, heart disease, CPD, or are smokers. We should be getting a tetanus shot every 10 years and the meningitis vaccination should be given to children in the 7th grade or entering their first year of college.

What would happen if we stopped getting vaccinations?

You would see new outbreaks from old diseases. Back in 2013 we had outbreaks of both the measles and pertussis. Both diseases are very infectious and cause many complications.

How would someone know which vaccinations they’re actually supposed to get?

At H-E-B pharmacies we have a simple assessment tool to help decide the appropriate vaccination for you.

For more information visit HEB.com.

