Morgan Perry, founder of Vino Vinyasa Yoga, joined Studio 512 to talk about her newest events and venues! She led Rosie through a “mindful tasting” with Piedmont wines, which will be featured at her event on April 30th.

Upcoming events:

Colton House Hotel: Sunday, April 30th – each guest gets half-off a glass of wine at Simona’s!

– each guest gets half-off a glass of wine at Simona’s! Hotel Viata: Saturday, May 6th – each guest gets a free pool pass to enjoy the hotel’s pool after class!

– each guest gets a free pool pass to enjoy the hotel’s pool after class! Stay tuned for a pop-up at the South Congress Hotel on Sunday, May 21st .

. Fall Creek Vineyards in Driftwood: Sunday, June 4th – guests get 15% off bottle purchases after class.

– guests get 15% off bottle purchases after class. Wine & yoga retreat – slated for this fall in the Texas Hill Country. Details to come!

Morgan says, “Vino Vinyasa combines wine education and yoga at pop-up events around Austin, to talk about the company’s exciting new venue partners. Vino Vinyasa classes include wine facts while you flow, and each class ends with a mindful comparative wine tasting, making this a unique, educational and fun event to take part in! Vino Vinyasa classes make both yoga and wine accessible and fun and classes are beginner-friendly and held at beautiful locations around Austin.”

Vino Vinyasa also offers private events for bachelorette parties, birthdays and corporate team building. For more information and upcoming classes, visit VinoVinyasaYoga.com.