Flaunt Your Lashes With Help From Kiss N’ Makeup

It’s time for holiday parties and we all want our photos to look great! Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup shows us how to take our look up a couple of notches with fake lashes.

Beauty steps:

PRACTICE FIRST! Don’t make the day of the event the first time you try out false lashes. Prep your lashes, if using strip lashes, make them softer (like a slinky). Place them lightly on your eye without glue to get an idea of how they look. My application preference is to:

Curl lashes, load with mascara, line eyes, apply lashes, let dry and load again with mascara and eyeliner. This looks more natural and blended.

