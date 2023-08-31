Flatwater, the Austin-based nonprofit organization that provides mental health therapy in the wake of cancer, is hosting their annual fundraising event, Flatwater’s Dam That Cancer presented by TYLER’S on Monday, September 11, 2023.

This year marks the 14th annual Dam That Cancer, the premier fundraising event for Flatwater, in which 230 select participants will complete a 21-mile course from Lake Austin’s Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam to benefit the Foundation’s mission of providing mental health therapy for Central Texans impacted by cancer. Following a record-breaking 2022 event that raised over $1.2 million, this year’s paddlers have committed to raising $1.3 million to support the ever-growing demand for mental health services for those taking on a cancer diagnosis.

For more information on Flatwater and Dam That Cancer, please visit: https://tylersdtc.com/.