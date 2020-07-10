Flashback Friday: The Car Edition

Stephanie went live from Honda of San Marcos for the 30th annual Fans From Fans event with KXAN’s partners at Family Eldercare and Central Texas Honda Dealers! It got the gals talking about their first cars, and what they meant to them. (They couldn’t resist a poke at their late 90s/early 2000s fashions, either).

Go to one of four local Honda dealerships from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and drop off your

box fan, without even leaving your car. You can also donate money directly to Family Eldercare from the comfort of your home. Learn more by visiting KXAN.com/SimpleHealth.