If you’re on a fitness journey in 2024, Kim Eagle with Earn That Body can help. She joined Studio 512 to talk about the mistakes she tends to see in the gym:

1. Picking up weights from your back, not your legs.

2. Using momentum in your strength training vs. muscle.

3. Trying to combine too many moves together instead of focusing on the goal of the move.

4. Hyperextending your knees when doing certain strength moves.

5. Pulling on your neck when doing core.

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Kim has a free newsletter that will keep you in loop (as well as giving great tips and recipes) on all her latest plans.

To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.