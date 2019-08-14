Fix Common Training Errors With Earn That Body

Injuries are bad, but unfortunately pretty common…if you don’t know what you’re doing in the gym. Kim Eagle of Earn That Body came to Studio 512 to fix our form!

Kim gave us the rundown of what the most common injuries are when exercising:

Free weights that are too heavy for upper body (biceps, triceps, shoulders), causing wrist pain

Deadlifts done wrong, causing back pain

Crunches done wrong, causing neck pain

Lunges/squats done wrong, causing knee pain

Shoulder moves done wrong, causing shoulder pain

