Chase Brunson and Caleb Armstrong Co-Founders joined Rosie of Studio 512 to tell us more about their group and give us some ideas on how to celebrate Pride month this June.

How to celebrate Pride as an ally:

1. Shop local and queer owned

2. Engage with queer art, literature, and music

3. Get comfortable with pronouns introduce yourself with your own

4. Get involved in politics

5. Give donations to fundraisers for gender affirming care

