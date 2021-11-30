Five Tips To Help Address Type 2 Diabetes Amid COVID-19 With UnitedHealthcare

As we wrap up National Diabetes Month, Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health at UnitedHealthcare, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to offer some helpful tips to the estimated 120 million Americans with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes.

“Unlike type 1 diabetes, which is generally caused by genetics or environmental factors, type 2 diabetes may in some cases be preventable or put in remission through a combination of lifestyle choices. Preventing and better managing type 2 diabetes is crucial. Consistently elevated blood sugar levels can damage the body and contribute to health problems, including heart disease, blindness, and even loss of limbs. It can also be a factor for complications of COVID-19.”

What can people do to prevent or better manage type 2 diabetes?

“First, maintain a healthy weight. Monitor your body mass index or BMI. While BMI has some shortcomings, people with a moderately elevated BMI may have an increased risk of diabetes-related complications. Reducing your weight by just 5% may reduce your risk of diabetes by 50%, which is why many UnitedHealthcare members have access to an online weight-loss program called Real Appeal.”

Real Appeal sounds great. What about other tools or technology?

“Smartwatches and activity trackers are potential resources to help monitor various health measures, including daily steps, sleep patterns, and blood sugar levels. Recently, some people with diabetes have started using continuous glucose monitors. This technology, which uses a sensor often worn on the abdomen, continuously reads glucose levels and transmits the data to a smartphone. This may give users and health care providers important information in real-time, helping reveal relationships between eating, exercise, and blood sugar that may be difficult to observe with only test strips and a glucose meter.”

Any other helpful tips?

“Intermittent fasting can help. Consider waiting one hour after waking to eat and avoid food three hours before bed. Plus, helps you to feel fuller faster with the order in which you eat: Proteins first, followed by vegetables, then a carbohydrate. Then, enjoy a post-meal walk to help move sugar from the blood into muscle cells, which can help smooth out blood-sugar levels.”

Sounds like something everyone in a family can get behind.

“Definitely! Making healthy changes that turn into consistent habits is more sustainable when everyone does it together.”

