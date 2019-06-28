Five Steps You Should Take Before Signing Up For An Online Dating Site

No secret here: it can be hard to find “the one,” so we had to call in an expert!

Texas based Tera Stadim from “She Dates Savvy” counsels people looking for love from all over the country.

Tera started her company after she met her hubby online, “I want to help women get over the fear and stigma of meeting a man online, and start working towards meaningful relationships.” Tera told us.

Some quick top tips for online dating include:

1) Make sure you’re shopping on the right dating site. (Tera found her husband on Match.com!)

2) Have a FABULOUS profile picture

3) Keep your profile text succinct

4) Send messages and communicate

5) No digital pen pals go on dates (for more information on that tip… watch the video above!)