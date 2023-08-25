Personalize your living spaces with color! Scott Myers of Five Star Painting spoke with Studio 512 about his company – and their involvement with the Austin community. Jacie Minnick, Development Manager of Austin Sunshine Camps, joined Scott to talk about the impact of Five Star Painting’s recent pro bono work with Austin Sunshine Camps.

Tell us about Austin Sunshine Camps, and how the community can help you advance your cause.

“Austin Sunshine Camps believes in the power of summer camp for kids! We offer ten days and nine nights of overnight, traditional summer camp, FREE OF CHARGE, for kids aged 8 to 15 who meet one or more of the following requirements: qualify for free/reduced lunch at school or are a child in foster care.

“We raise funds during the year by renting out our lodge. The Lodge is a dream rental venue, and every rental sends kids to camp. With over 21,000 square feet of newly-constructed indoor space, five meeting rooms, commercial kitchen, bunkrooms sleeping 150 people, restrooms and showers, covered pavilion, and versatile outdoor event space, Zilker Lodge is perfect for any Austin event.

“While our Lodge is pretty new, there are portions of our campgrounds that have been around a long time – and Austin Sunshine Camps have been around since 1928! Our pavilion is a great place for kids in the summer: it’s where they eat, do crafts, and even have a dance! The pavilion also serves dual purpose for when we rent out our Lodge – it’s a great place for gathering, and it’s spacious enough for a wedding ceremony. It has never been updated, though, so we are eternally grateful to Five Star Painting for agreeing to do this work for us.”

How can folks learn more about supporting Austin Sunshine Camps?

“You can donate, volunteer, join our team or even rent out their lodge for a large event. Every dollar helps kids in need in our community! Learn more at SunshineCamps.org.“

Why did Five Star Painting want to help?

“We don’t look at ourselves simply as a contractor. Paint can influence so much about a home or a business. We consider it a privilege to be able to change the mood of a space with a fresh coat of paint or the way someone feels when they pull up to their freshly painted home.

“In the same way, we believe in contributing to our community whenever possible. Austin Sunshine Camps does so much for the youth of Austin – when they explained their vision for their new pavilion and how it would impact their overall mission, we jumped at the opportunity to contribute our services.”

Tell us about Five Star Painting and the services that you offer.

“Five Star Painting offers comprehensive commercial and residential painting services in Austin, Texas. We paint both interior and exterior surfaces, perform drywall repairs, and we even paint cabinets. We differentiate ourselves from competitors by offering a free, on-site estimate. We work with our customers to ensure that any and all of their painting needs are met. We are also conscious of budget restraints, which is why we always stick to our pricing estimates—no surprise fees.”

