Layne Bruner of Wellthy Soul stopped by Studio 512, and gave us tips on five great gifts for someone who wants to put health first in 2020!

-New workout sneakers

-Heart rate monitor

-New workout gear

-Yoga mat

-YETI water bottle

And Layne wanted to give us tips on fitness retreats — they’re not just for 30-somethings!

You can look up what kind of programs Wellthy Soul offers by visiting www.WellthySoul.com. Get inspired by following them on Instagram, @Wellthy_Soul.