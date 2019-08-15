First Texas Honda Helps KXAN Clear The Shelters

Our friends at First Texas Honda stopped by Studio 512 to talk about why — and how — they’re helping KXAN Clear The Shelters!

What are you guys doing this month at the dealership?

“This is our 3rd year in participating in Clear The Shelters with KXAN and Austin Pets Alive! We have is a donation drive going on right in our showroom — our goal is to fill the truck bed of a Honda Ridgeline. We invite our customers and employees to bring in a new pet supply item to be donated to a local animal shelter, Austin Pets Alive!”

Tell us why you chose to be involved in Clear The Shelters?

“First Texas Honda is committed to be active within our community.

We’re a dog-friendly workplace, a dog-friendly business. We’re in a community where everyone loves their pets — being able to connect with our customers in that way makes it known to our guests that, ‘Hey, we’re just like you!’ Being a part of the community shows that not only are we here to serve our customers, but we’re here to serve the animals in our community as well. Giving animals a voice is very important to us.”

How can people get involved?

“Head into the dealership with a donation! Austin Pets Alive! has a huge list of in-need items. The donation drive is open to the community and we’d love to see you come by with a pet item (& even your pet!) to help keep Austin a no-kill city.”

Help KXAN and Studio 512 Clear the Shelters! We’ll be at 12 area pet shelters on Saturday, August 17th, helping furry friends find their fur-ever homes! To learn more about what shelter is participating closest to you, go to www.kxan.com.

