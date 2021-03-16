First Match Of The Austin Gilgronis Plus Free Concert After On March 20th

This morning Stephanie spoke with Paul Oakenfold about his free concert that he will perform after the first Austin Gilgronis match of the year. Get your tickets to the opening match on March 20th plus the bonus concert with Paul by going to AGRUGBY.com. And if you can’t make it out to COTA you can watch all the games this season on our sister station KBVO.

Sponsored by AG Rubgy. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.