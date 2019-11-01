First Look at an Eight Course Meal!

To celebrate Austin Monthy’s Best New Restaurant issue, They are bringing together the city’s biggest chefs from the best new restaurants for an eight-course blowout feast, including cocktails. On November 6th at Laguna Gloria, Austinites will enjoy happy hour before a seated dinner along with live music. Attendees reserve their seats at the dinner table upon purchase of their tickets, which is all inclusive! This event is 21 and over, please bring your valid ID.
- Event Date: Wednesday, November 6th starting at 6pm.
- Location: The Contemporary Austin – Laguna Gloria
- Tickets: people interested in going can buy their tickets and reserve their seat on Austin Monthly’s website
- Visit the event website for more