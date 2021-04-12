First In 5 Years: Tiff’s Treats Debuts A New Cookie Flavor

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

For the first time in half a decade, Austin cookie delivery spot, Tiff’s Treats, has a new flavor on its permanent menu: Double Chocolate Chip.

“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”

Tiff’s Treats’ menu has 10 other classic cookie flavors, 3 decadent brownies, the Tiffwich® ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz® frozen dessert, plus accompaniments like Frost ‘Ems spreadable frosting, ice cream, milk, Starbucks coffee and other drinks.

Founders Tiffany and Leon Chen recently signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon to tell the story of how they took Tiff’s Treats from $20, in a college apartment kitchen, to a rapidly-growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.

To learn more about Tiffany and Leon’s story — or to place an order — visit CookieDelivery.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss