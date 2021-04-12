First In 5 Years: Tiff’s Treats Debuts A New Cookie Flavor

For the first time in half a decade, Austin cookie delivery spot, Tiff’s Treats, has a new flavor on its permanent menu: Double Chocolate Chip.

“We want to continuously be innovative with our menu and add new items we know our customers will love,” said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff’s Treats. “We created our Double Chocolate Chip cookie based on the success of other chocolate-based cookies we’ve offered as flavors of the week, and we think it will become a customer favorite right away!”

Tiff’s Treats’ menu has 10 other classic cookie flavors, 3 decadent brownies, the Tiffwich® ice cream sandwich and Tiffblitz® frozen dessert, plus accompaniments like Frost ‘Ems spreadable frosting, ice cream, milk, Starbucks coffee and other drinks.

Founders Tiffany and Leon Chen recently signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon to tell the story of how they took Tiff’s Treats from $20, in a college apartment kitchen, to a rapidly-growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.

To learn more about Tiffany and Leon’s story — or to place an order — visit CookieDelivery.com.