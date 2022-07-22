Las Ofrendas, operator of Frida Friday ATX markets, is hosting Austin’s first-ever Viva La Vida Art & Music Fest on Saturday, July 23 at Lustre Pearl South. The festival will not only celebrate Frida Kahlo’s legacy but also Frida’s contribution to the BIPOC and Queer community. The event will be filled with entertainment, music, art installations, activities, and a Frida Friday ATX market.

“We chose to create our Viva La Vida festival in tribute to Frida Kahlo because we wanted to pay homage to our Frida Friday ATX namesake, a member of the LQBTQIA+ community, disabled, feminist, mixed race artist whose life & artwork has impacted so many of us. Over 60 years after her death, we are still being influenced and inspired by not only her creativity but strength and undeniable sense of self. We find this moment an apt moment to honor our namesake especially given our current legal predicament where choices to reproductive access and LGTBQIA+ rights are in question. Choices which Frida herself needed to access to live a healthy life, and continue to create artwork during her lifetime.” said Las Ofrendas owner TK Tunchez.

Studio 512 viewers can get a 25 percent discount on pre-purchased tickets by entering code “our supporters 25” at online checkout.

Viva La Vida Fest will include:

Tree of Hope Panel – Discussion regarding the impact of recent court rulings for the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities. Panel participants include:

On-site food and drink specials by:

And more

COST: VIP ticket- $40

General Admission – $20

Children (6-17 years old) – $5.00

Children (5 and younger) – Free

Painting Party Add-On – $35.00

July 23, 2022, from 5PM to 1AM

5PM – 6:30PM – Frida themed Painting Party

6:30PM – 7PM – Dance class

7PM – 8PM – Balet Folklorico

7:30PM – 8:30PM – Tree of Hope Panel

8PM – 8:30PM – Dance Class

9PM – 10PM – Mariachi Las Coronelas

10PM – 1AM – Frida Dance Pachanga

Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd., Austin, TX 78748

Studio 512 viewers can get a 25 percent discount on pre-purchased tickets by entering code “our supporters 25” at online checkout.