Las Ofrendas, operator of Frida Friday ATX markets, is hosting Austin’s first-ever Viva La Vida Art & Music Fest on Saturday, July 23 at Lustre Pearl South. The festival will not only celebrate Frida Kahlo’s legacy but also Frida’s contribution to the BIPOC and Queer community. The event will be filled with entertainment, music, art installations, activities, and a Frida Friday ATX market.
“We chose to create our Viva La Vida festival in tribute to Frida Kahlo because we wanted to pay homage to our Frida Friday ATX namesake, a member of the LQBTQIA+ community, disabled, feminist, mixed race artist whose life & artwork has impacted so many of us. Over 60 years after her death, we are still being influenced and inspired by not only her creativity but strength and undeniable sense of self. We find this moment an apt moment to honor our namesake especially given our current legal predicament where choices to reproductive access and LGTBQIA+ rights are in question. Choices which Frida herself needed to access to live a healthy life, and continue to create artwork during her lifetime.” said Las Ofrendas owner TK Tunchez.
Studio 512 viewers can get a 25 percent discount on pre-purchased tickets by entering code “our supporters 25” at online checkout.
Viva La Vida Fest will include:
- Mariachi Las Coronelas
- “Viva la Vida” performances by CreArte Producciones
- Folklorico Performance by Folklorico Bendiciones
- Frida Themed Interactive Photobooth by Navarro Photography and Vogue Vignette
- On-site Living Altar
- Tribute to Frida Gallery Wall Curated by Monica Ceniceros of ATX GALS & Olivia Tamzarian
- Children’s activities curated by Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center
- Live art and mural installations by Raaisin in the Sun and Ruben Esquivel
- Frida themed Paint Party by MexicAnita of Latinapaintparties
- Special DJ lineup: DJ Chorizo Funk, DJ Rosez, DJ KickIt and DJ Super McN4sty
- Frida Friday ATX BIPOC & Queer Centrerd market
- Dress like your favorite Frida Painting Contest
Tree of Hope Panel – Discussion regarding the impact of recent court rulings for the BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ communities. Panel participants include:
- Aimee Arrambide – Executive Director, AVOW Texas
- Denise Hernandez – Honorable Judge-Elect
- Lucie Arvallo – Policy Analyst, Immigrant Access to Health and Care and Coverage, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice
- Rockie Gonzalez – Deputy Director of Austin Justice Coalition and Founder of Frontera Fund
On-site food and drink specials by:
And more
COST: VIP ticket- $40
General Admission – $20
Children (6-17 years old) – $5.00
Children (5 and younger) – Free
Painting Party Add-On – $35.00
July 23, 2022, from 5PM to 1AM
5PM – 6:30PM – Frida themed Painting Party
6:30PM – 7PM – Dance class
7PM – 8PM – Balet Folklorico
7:30PM – 8:30PM – Tree of Hope Panel
8PM – 8:30PM – Dance Class
9PM – 10PM – Mariachi Las Coronelas
10PM – 1AM – Frida Dance Pachanga
Lustre Pearl South, 10400 Menchaca Rd., Austin, TX 78748
