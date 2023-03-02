Austin welcomes South Asian House, premiering for the first time ever at South By Southwest (SXSW) 2023. Created in partnership with The Auntie Network, One Minute Saree, The Partnership Inc., URL Media, IndieMeme and Sway with Pray, South Asian House will take place at Fourth & Co located at 208 West Fourth St. Unit D in Austin, Texas during the first weekend of SXSW on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday, March 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Featured speakers for the initiative include industry professionals from various sectors such as

business, tech, film, TV, theater, music and fashion. South Asian house will also provide a networking brunch and happy hour each day, as well as live music entertainment and a DJ set each night. To conclude the weekend, South Asian House will host a Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and a live Oscar Viewing Party at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. Media and photographers are invited to cover the red carpet event beginning at 5 p.m. and may RSVP or request general coverage of the weekend here. For more information on South Asian House, please visit here.

South Asian House attendees can also look forward to several partnership events with innovative companies from the region. On March 10, The Slashie Summit team with BrownGirl Magazine will co-host an event at the iconic Claypit (located at 1601 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78701) from 6 to 9 p.m. where Sway with Pray will be launching a Bollywood dance pop-up. Women in Film and Television, Austin will also present the Pilot reading hour. Catalyst Media is invested in developing and elevating future South Asian leaders. Join Catalyst Media Producing Partners Monika Samtani and Rohi Mirza Pandya as they dive into what it takes to develop a successful leadership mindset with industry gurus Pooja Kumar (Actress/Producer Miss India USA), Milan Chakraborty (Head of Film/Marginal MediaWorks), Sid Shah (Founder/Trackmind), Anjali Worah (Chief Transformation Officer/The Partnership, Inc.) and James A. Mathew (CEO/The Outer Voice Company).

South Asian House programming will also include two noteworthy panels on Saturday, March 11. The first, starting at 2:30 p.m., is “Creating South Asian Content for a Global Audience,” which

will be an hour-long discussion with actor Rizwan Manji (“Schitt’s Creek,” “Peacemaker”),

Emmy-award winning executive producer for ViceTV, Falguni Adams, and Emmy-award winning

producer of the hit TV series “Delhi Crime” Apoorva Bakshi, moderated by CEO of Jingo Media and producer of South Asian House Jitin Hingorani. The second panel, “Investing in the Future of Our South Asian Stories,” will be from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Panelists for this important conversation will include CEO and Co-founder of URL Media S. Mitra Kalita and actress Kausar Mohammed (“4400,” “The Flash”), moderated by co-founder of Box Office Guru Media Gitesh Pandya.

“We are so excited to have these fantastic panels that explore topics which are often overlooked

when it comes to the contributions of South Asians in the media and entertainment worlds.” states Rohi Mirza Pandya, producer of South Asian House and co-founder of Box Office Guru Media. “It has been so exciting working with these panelists, given the vast experience they will be bringing to SXSW and what will surely be enlightening conversations,” adds Kirtana Banskota, producer of South Asian House and founder of Banskota Productions.

See below for the official South Asian House SXSW Schedule:

SOUTH ASIAN HOUSE WELCOME

Saturday March 11, 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Who: Neil Minocha (SXSW) and Rohi Mirza Pandya (Box Office Guru Media) Jitin Hingorani (Jingo Media) and Kirtana Banskota (Banskota Productions)

Location: Fourth & Co

BRUNCH FIRESIDE CHAI & CHAT

Saturday March 11, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Who: Surprise Speaker – TBA SOON

Location: Fourth & Co

CREATING SOUTH ASIAN CONTENT FOR A GLOBAL AUDIENCE

Saturday March 11, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Who: Falguni Adams, Rizwan Manji, Apoorva Bakshi, Jitin Hingorani

Location: Fourth & Co

HAPPY HOUR

Presented by BROWNGIRL

Saturday March 11, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE OF OUR SOUTH ASIAN STORIES

Saturday March 11, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Who: S. Mitra Kalita, Kausar Mohammed, Gitesh Pandya

Location: Fourth & Co

TEA TIME with Kola Goodies

Presented by URL Media

Saturday March 11, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

PILOT READING OF REHANA LEW MIRZA’S “DON’T HATE”

Presented by Women in Film and Television, Austin

Saturday March 11, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

REVERSE HAPPY HOUR

Presented by IndieMeme

Saturday March 11, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

COMEDY HOUR

Presented by The Auntie Network

Saturday March 11, 8:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Who: Vick Krishnan

Location: Fourth & Co

STORYLOUNGE

Saturday March 11, 9:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Who: Samrat Chakrabarti

Location: Fourth & Co

SOUTH ASIAN LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE

Saturday March 11, 10:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Who: Meetu Chilana, Nagavalli, Aditya Rao

Location: Fourth & Co

DJ SET

Saturday March 11, 11:30 p.m. onwards

Who: DJ Anupi

Location: Fourth & Co

DESI DRAG BRUNCH

Presented by One Minute Saree

Community partner: KhushATX

Sunday March 12, 11 a.m – 1 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

CATALYST MEDIA’S LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Sunday March 12, 1 – 2 p.m.

Who: Monika Samtani, Rohi Mirza Pandya, Milan Chakrabarty, Pooja Kumar, James A. Mathew, Sid Shah and Anjali Worah

Location: Fourth & Co

HAPPY HOUR

Presented by Catalyst Media

Sunday March 12, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

SOUTH ASIAN SHORTS

Curated by Jitin Hingorani

Sunday March 12, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

PREMIERE OF MUSIC VIDEO

What: AAPI feature film based in Austin – Where The Stars Are ( A Banskota Productions Film)

Location: Fourth & Co

UNIQUELY SOUTH ASIAN RED CARPET AWARDS

Sunday March 12, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

OSCAR WATCH PARTY

Sunday March 12, 7 – 10 p.m.

Location: Fourth & Co

DJ SET

Featuring DJ Kiss Nuka and DJ AnupUSA

Sunday March 12, 10 p.m. onwards

Location: Fourth & Co

About South Asian House:

South Asian House is an initiative that aims to connect a thriving community of thought leaders from various sectors in the business, tech, film, television, fashion, music and theater industries in seven different South Asian countries including Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. The initiative was created by veteran producers, curators, and programmers Rohi Mirza Pandya (Box Office Guru Media), Jitin Hingorani (Jingo Media), and Kirtana Banskota (Banskota Productions). For more information on South By Southwest’s first ever South Asian House please see here.