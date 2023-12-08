Embrace the enchantment of the Renaissance era at the first Annual New Braunfels Renaissance Faire! Join us for a weekend filled with revelry, entertainment, and immersive experiences for all ages. Friday, December 8th, from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM; Saturday, December 9th, 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM; and Sunday, December 10th, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM at 1370 Church Hill Dr. Tickets are $10, kids 11 and under free.

“The New Braunfels Renaissance Faire offers a unique and engaging experience to celebrate the vibrant culture of the Renaissance period,” said Justin Ball, one of the event organizers. This historic celebration will transport attendees back in time with a plethora of activities, including live music, spirited dancing, thrilling sword fighting demonstrations, exhilarating gaming experiences, savory mead, and the beloved turkey legs that characterize the ambiance of a true Renaissance festival.

The faire will offer a variety of attractions suitable for all interests, from those seeking high-energy entertainment to those yearning for a more immersive historical experience. “We are so grateful for the support of our sponsors: 2Tarts Bakery, The Local, Krause’s Café, Misty Mountain Gaming, and 5 Stones Brewery,” said Izzy Mason, one of the event organizers. The faire has family activities throughout: Circle Arts Theater performing a Christmas Carol, daily Christmas caroling, and Saint Nicholas available for photographs and wishes. Come listen to music, throw an axe, swing a sword, and let an arrow fly this weekend!

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance at nbrenfaire.com or at the gate. Notably, children 11 and under receive free admission. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to several New Braunfels not-for-profit organizations, including Heritage Society NB, Victory for Veterans, and The Humane Society.

For more information, including the event schedule and ticket purchases, please visit nbrenfaire.com.