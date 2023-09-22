Reynald Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages, stopped by Studio 512 to talk about his alcohol-free products, and why so many people are turning to zero-proof liquor.

Reynald says that he is “shaking up the liquor market and revolutionizing the way we drink, by inventing the first alcohol-free formula that smells and tastes like liquor, but without the hangover.”

After seeing his son come home drunk one night, Reynald spent the next three years researching the concoction, and spent five million dollars to make it happen. After discovering the molecule that carries the alcohol profile without the actual spirit, his team of scientists in a Swiss lab created an entirely new molecule, a break-through by which Arkay Beverages were born, with zero percent alcohol.

Though Reynald does not have a background in beverage development, he is a French perfumer and a chemist who plays with flavors, scents and aromas and sold the fragrances ANAIS ANAIS and SCARLETT to L’Oréal, combining winning ingredients. The secret to the first alcohol-free replacement in the world? Arkay has a small molecule inside the drink, in contact with the tongue, sending stimuli to the brain, where the mucous membranes of smell and taste saturate and make the consumer believe that they are drinking alcohol.

Reynald started in his garage with whiskey, then developed a vodka alternative, both with the same kick and burn as regular alcoholic drinks, giving consumers the buzz and happy high, without the hangover and side effects, while also being a safe alternative for alcoholics, seniors, pregnant women, vegetarians, athletes and designated drivers. This reverse-engineering concept has now yielded rum, tequila, gin, digestifs (like peppermint liqueur, coffee liqueur, blue Curaçao, piña colada) and more.

This segment is paid for by Arkay Beverages and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.