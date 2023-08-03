Texas Book Festival is allowing fans in on a speak peak: it announced the first sixteen featured authors joining in on the 28th annual festival weekend being held November 11th–12th in downtown Austin.

The festival will feature New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and political leader Stacey Abrams, PEN/Faulkner award winner Ann Patchett, Iowa Writers’ Workshop graduate and Oprah Book Club Pick Abraham Verghese, 2023 National Humanities Medal winner and Time magazine editor Walter Isaacson, and many more award-winning and bestselling writers.

The full sneak peek author list includes:

Stacey Abrams

Ann Patchett

Abraham Verghese

Walter Isaacson

S.A. Cosby

Curtis Sittenfeld

Jacqueline Woodson

Andrew Sean Greer

Angie Thomas

Lawrence Wright

Luis Alberto Urrea

Roger Reeves

Elizabeth Crook

Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Rachel Louise Snyder

Vashti Harrison

The full festival lineup will include more than 250 literary talents for readers of all ages and will be revealed in September.

“We are thrilled to share this sneak peek of some of the many remarkable writers we are bringing to the Texas Book Festival this year,” says Dalia Azim, TBF’s Interim Executive Director. “Every Fall we look forward to connecting hundreds of today’s leading authors with thousands of readers who attend our beloved event, in a celebration of books, ideas, and community. Please mark your calendars and join us for another epic TBF.”

“We have some really exciting programming in store for this year’s Festival,” said TBF Literary Director Hannah Gabel. “This list is just a glance at some of the incredible talents we have joining us in Austin this fall. Stay tuned for our full lineup of literary superstars on September 13th!”

The 2023 Texas Book Festival is presented by H-E-B. Other major sponsors include Brigid Cockrum and Family, Tocker Foundation, Kirkus Reviews, Still Water Foundation, Tejemos Foundation, The Rea Charitable Trust, Amplify Credit Union, Buena Vista Foundation, Tapestry Foundation, Pentagram, Central Market, Texas Monthly, Jordan Foster Construction, and Austin Chronicle. BookPeople is the official Festival bookseller.

ABOUT TEXAS BOOK FESTIVAL

With a vision to inspire Texans of all ages to love reading, Texas Book Festival connects authors and readers through experiences that celebrate the culture of literacy, ideas, and imagination. Founded in 1995 by former First Lady Laura Bush, Mary Margaret Farabee, and a group of volunteers, the nonprofit Texas Book Festival promotes the joys of reading and writing through its annual Festival Weekend, the Reading Rock Stars Title I elementary school program, the Real Reads Title I middle and high school program, grants to Texas libraries, and year-round literary programming. This year’s Texas Book Festival will take place from November 11th–12th, with events taking place in downtown Austin and at the Texas Capitol, featuring renowned authors, panels, book signings, and activities. Thanks to generous donors, sponsors, and volunteers, the Festival remains free and open to the public. Learn more at TexasBookFestival.org.