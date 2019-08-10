Fire Dancing With EPIC Entertainment

EPIC Entertainment’s Fire Dancers leave a big impression on your guests and provide that “wow” factor! Taylor Griswold stopped by to show us what the group at EPIC can do.

Sangre Del Sol, a collective of performance artists and dancers, is highly experienced in the art of fire dancing, fire breathing and fire eating.

They offer a wide range of styles and themes, from luau, futuristic, circus and steam punk to nightclub.

EPIC Entertainment provides fun, interactive entertainers for adults and kids at events. All of the entertainers have a minimum of 15 years of experience.

They care about providing clients the best entertainment by using creativity, passion and experience.

For more information — and to book them for your next party — head to their website epicentertainment.com.