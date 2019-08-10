Fire Dancing With EPIC Entertainment

The hula dancers…the fire dancers…the limbo pole… all of the fun for our luau party was brought by EPIC Entertainment! Taylor Griswold is the mastermind behind the controlled chaos and he’s got some party planning tips for us:

Lighting is important! Pay attention to the time of day of your party, and set the mood right. His fire dancers, for example, look much more magical after the sun sets — when you can really see the flames fly! Music can also set the mood. Even though top hits are fun, a great way to keep the theme of your party going is to choose music in a certain genre. Hawaiian music is just right for a luau! Outfits take your party to the next level. Not only having your guests dress in the theme, but bringing in some costumed actors for entertainment will really set your party apart. Taylor even told us a fun fact: If you wear a flower behind your right here, it’s a signal in Hawaii that you’re single; people who are in relationships wear them behind their left ears. Learning a new tradition is a great way to make your party more memorable. Games are vital! They’re a great way to break the ice, especially if you’re bringing together different groups of people. Try games where people depend on each other — like the fish toss Stephanie did with a hula dancer — for a lot of laughs.

EPIC Entertainment has performers in a wide range of styles and themes, from luau, futuristic, circus and steam punk to nightclub. They provide fun, interactive entertainers for adults and kids at events. All of the entertainers have a minimum of 15 years of experience, and they can actually teach some hula at your gathering!

EPIC cares about providing clients the best entertainment by using creativity, passion and experience.

For more information — and to book them for your next party — head to their website epicentertainment.com.