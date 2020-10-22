Finding Healthy Options In The Deli Aisle With H-E-B

This week we’re continuing our conversation with H-E-B Registered Dietitian Puja Mistry Kappor talking about some of her favorite H-E-B brand items you can find all over their stores. Today we delved into the deli aisle to find some healthy favorites of hers.

Let’s start with hummus – it’s a favorite of a lot of us.

It’s a fan favorite, hummus is always good to just keep in the fridge and have with crackers or veggies or even use it as a sandwich spread. One of my favorite hummuses is the H-E-B chocolate hummus. I would recommend having this with strawberries or apple slices or even spread it on an English muffin. It’s got less sugar than some traditional spreads as well!

When you talk about chocolate hummus is it more chocolate or more hummus?

It’s actually got both! It’s still made with chickpeas but it’s cocoa powder in it and that’s what gives it its flavor.

And if you’re looking for a more traditional hummus, y’all have got a great recommendation for that too.

One of our favorite ones is our Mediterranean Style hummus – it’s super smooth with really good olive oil mixed in and lots of spices. Using it for a spread for a wrap is a great way to use it!

