Find Your Weekend Look With Styling Tips From Greer Image Consulting

Has the loungewear section of your wardrobe greatly expanded in the past year or so? If you’ve still got office clothes, you’ve covered comfy and now you’re on the hunt for something in the middle, Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting can help. Consider these tips when buying versatile pieces:

T-SHIRTS

— Finding the perfect t-shirt means understanding the right fit.

— Body type, color palette, and face shape should play a role in choosing your tee!

DENIM

— Decide on a larger category of denim (i.e., ripped, straight). Try and try again.

— Ask yourself why or why isn’t this working to narrow your search

— Once you find a denim brand that works for you, you can always expand your search, but take that brand as a go-to.

SNEAKERS

— The look is important, but comfort is key (nothing will put you in a worse mood than thinking you’re in a comfy shoe and you’re not)!

— When in doubt, go with white.

SUNDRESSES

— Is it practical in terms of length, weight, style, and styling wise? Love a puff sleeve, but something like that won’t sit as well under a jacket.

— Maxi/midi dresses BIG TREND, but be aware of what’s going to work for your body type and not be too overwhelming on you.

SANDALS

— Practicality is huge again, and there are lots of practical sandals that are in right now: Birkenstocks, Chacos, Tevas (surprisingly cute!)

— Use a pair of simple slides to round out a minimalist day-to-night look.

Raquel offers virtual and in-person shopping, and she’s offering both options for styling, too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

