Find Your Perfect Fit With Mattress Clarity

Studio 512 spoke with Marten Carlson about how Mattress Clarity is trying to simplify the mattress buying process for people.

Marten says that there are hundreds of mattress options on the market, and it can be tough to know if something is truly a good value or a good fit. He personally tests — and reviews — mattresses on Mattress Clarity’s YouTube channel, and outlines what types and brands are good for different sleepers. Mattress Clarity isn’t trying to get you to buy a specific type of mattress; they’re trying to let you know what might be the right pick for you, especially in an atmosphere where popping over to the mattress store and trying a mattress out yourself is not an option!

