Find Your New Favorite Series: “Convince Me” With Rosie & Steph

What’s been your favorite thing to watch in quarantine? Maybe you finally have the time to do a deep-dive on multiple seasons of a show everyone loves, or maybe life is currently enough drama, so you need some lighter fare!

Rosie suggested some reality shows to Steph, including the feel-good contest “The Big Flower Fight,” which is packed with incredible visuals and creativity; you can find it on Netflix. A helpful cooking show Rosie likes is “Nadiya’s Time To Eat,” featuring Nadiya Hussain, a former “Great British Baking Show” contestant and busy mom of 3. Nadiya dishes up some great tips on cooking quickly for a group!

One of Studio 512’s producers, Forest, is currently obsessed with “Survivor” — he even had Rosie watch Season 33, Millennials vs. Gen X. If you’re looking for action-packed game play, this is a great one to start with! You can find it on Hulu.

Steph loves “Miss Americana,” Taylor Swift’s documentary. It’s been out for a few weeks now. Steph says she wasn’t originally a fan, but after watching this documentary, she has a lot of empathy for the star! It’s on Netflix.

What are you loving right now? Is there a show that’s helped you unplug during time at home? Send your story to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

